Concord overcomes 19-point deficit to beat West Virginia State

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday afternoon, Concord used a massive second-half comeback to beat West Virginia State 70-67.

The Mountain Lions trailed 45-29 at halftime and were losing by 19 with 7:40 left in the third quarter. However, they outscored the Yellow Jackets 26-16 in the third to jump back into the game. An 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter gave Concord a 66-63 lead.

Now trailing 67-66 with just over a minute left, Concord junior Riley Fitzwater scored on a layup to retake the lead. Two clutch made free throws by junior guard Maddie Guynn with 14 seconds left helped seal the contest.

West Virginia State hoisted up a potential game-tying three-pointer as time expired, but the attempt came up short. With the dramatic comeback victory, Concord improve to 1-1 on the season.

Fitzwater paced the Mountain Lions with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Guynn scored 20, while freshman guard Maddie Radcliff brought much-needed energy off the bench scoring 11.

Also on Sunday, the Concord men’s team lost to West Virginia State 89-74 after leading at halftime. They fall to 1-1 after a season-opening win over Charleston.

Next up, both teams clash with West Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday at the Carter Center.