Concord gearing up for conference tournament play on Monday

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – On Monday night, Concord men’s basketball hosts Davis & Elkins in the first round of the Mountain East Conference Tournament, just two days after facing Glenville State.

While the Senators will be the more rested team, they still have to travel three hours to face the Mountain Lions.

Head coach Todd May hopes his bench brings the energy on Monday and that his team can use the homecourt to their advantage.

The Mountain Lions and Senators split games during the regular season, with Concord winning the latest showdown in overtime. Monday’s game tips off at 7:00 p.m.