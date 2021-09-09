Concord football ready for 2021 fall season opener

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Pineville native Dave Walker was introduced as Concord’s new head football coach in December 2019. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain Lions have only played one game since that announcement.

Thursday marks their opening game of the 2021 fall season at Glenville State. Walker says his goal is for the players to be confident, which could be helped by their 52-14 win over West Virginia Wesleyan last spring.

Concord’s home opener is scheduled for September 18 against the Bobcats.

Related