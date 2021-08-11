Concord football picked 10th in MEC poll

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord was picked 10th in the 2021 MEC preseason football poll announced Tuesday, receiving 43 total points.

The Mountain Lions were only able to play one game in the spring 2021 season, but it was a 52-14 victory at West Virginia Wesleyan. Concord went 1-10 in 2019, the last season under Paul Price before Dave Walker was hired. Walker says being able to play at least once in the spring, and have that game be a victory, was a good experience for the team to carry over into the fall.

Notre Dame College was named the preseason pick to win the Mountain East championship, with Charleston also receiving first-place votes. Concord opens the 2021 fall season September 9 at Walker’s alma mater, Glenville State.

Related