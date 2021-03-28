Concord football dominates in season opener

WOAY – After a delayed season and two postponed games this spring, Concord football finally hit the field Saturday.

The Mountain Lions did not disappoint, dismantling West Virginia Wesleyan on the road 52-14.

Quarterback Jack Mangel threw for five touchdowns, tying a program record. In head coach Dave Walker’s first game in charge, the Mountain Lions scored their most points in a game since 2016.

Concord returns home to face Glenville State next Saturday.

In other college football news, Bluefield College fell to 1-6 on the year, losing 50-10 to Reindhardt University on Senior Day.

After a lengthy lightning delay, the two schools traded scores early on, with Reinhardt heading into the break with a 17-10 advantage. Then, the undefeated Eagles exploded with 26 points in the third quarter to cruise to a comfortable win.

The Rams have two road games left on the schedule. They’ll travel to face Union College next Saturday, after having beat them in the season opener.