Concord falls to 4-5 with loss to Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Monday evening, Concord men’s basketball fell below .500, with a 90-68 loss to No. 21 Fairmont State.

The Falcons entered halftime with a 41-28 lead. Concord attempted to make a run in the second half, with Ethan Heller making a three-pointer to narrow the deficit to 12 points with under 18 minutes to play.

But that’s as close as the contest would get for the remainder of the way. Fairmont State used 11 made three-pointers to run away with a 90-68 victory.

In defeat, Malik Johnson scored a team-high 19 points.