Concord falls in a nail-biter, 34-32, to West Virginia State

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University led at halftime and scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game, but ultimately, fell short 34-32 in a close contest against West Virginia State.

The Mountain Lions led 17-0 in the second quarter, but an 18-yard touchdown for West Virginia State’s Dante Jones cut their lead to 17-7.

By the half, Concord’s lead was cut to 20-14.

A two yard-touchdown and extra point for the Yellow Jackets put them on top 21-20 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

With momentum on their side, West Virginia State got a 57-yard rushing touchdown from Dante Hones, his second of the day.

Concord was looking to go back in front, but after an interception, Donovan Riddick, of the Yellow Jackets, ran it into the endzone. West Virginia State padded their lead 34-20.

The Mountain Lions, however, were not going down without a fight. Quarterback Jack Mangel punched the ball into the endzone with 1:52 left. Concord trailed just 34-26.

The Mountain Lions needing just a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie things up, got a touchdown from Tywan Pearce, his third of the day.

Looking to send things into overtime, Mangel’s pass was incomplete.

Concord falls 34-32 in nail-biting fashion. A heartbreaking loss for the Mountain Lions, but they look to get back in the win column next Saturday against Wheeling.

