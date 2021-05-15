Concord defeats Charleston, moves to 2-0 in MEC Tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A five-run fifth inning was crucial Friday night as Concord defeated Charleston 7-2 in the final game of Day 2 at the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament.

The Mountain Lions scored first in the second inning on a sacrifice fly, but it wasn’t until the fifth where they would take advantage of putting runners on base, in addition to several UC errors.

Anthony Stehlin, who was named the MEC Player of the Year earlier this week, batted 2-4 with two runs batted in for the Mountain Lions. Fellow All-MEC First Team selection Zack Saryeldin recorded both a run batted in and a run scored, while Andrew Neff collected the win with nine strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

As the last remaining unbeaten team in the tournament (double-elimination format), Concord awaits the winner of the Alderson Broaddus-Charleston game Saturday. West Virginia State will play West Liberty in another elimination game.

