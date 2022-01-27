Concord basketball sweeps Falcons in doubleheader

Matt Digby
ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord basketball closed its three-game homestands Wednesday night with a doubleheader sweep over Notre Dame College in Mercer County.

The Lady Lions, who lost last week to Charleston & Glenville State, trailed 22-20 at halftime of their contest, but rallied to tie the game after 3 before pulling away in the 4th to win 56-50. Riley Fitzwater posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Jazz Blankenship scored the majority of her 14 points in the second half.

The Concord men relied on three-point shooting to defeat the Falcons 80-66, making 14 shots beyond the arc compared to just four for the visitors. Matt Weir recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, while Jevon Laidler led all scorers with 20 points.

Both Concord teams go on the road Saturday to Alderson Broaddus.

