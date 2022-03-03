Concord basketball ready for MEC Tournament

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The 2022 Mountain East Basketball championships began Wednesday in Wheeling, with each Concord team ready for their quarterfinal games later this week.

The Lady Lions will face Notre Dame College Thursday afternoon, having split the two matchups with the Falcons in the regular season. The Mountain Lion men, meanwhile, won’t play until Friday against Charleston; the Golden Eagles swept the two regular-season games.

Hear from head coaches Kenny Osborne and Todd May as they say that while tournament time is always a fun phase of the season, it is notably different from the regular season.

Also on Wednesday, WVU women’s basketball won 74-62 in double overtime at Kansas State, while the Marshall women won 80-62 at Western Kentucky. The Herd men, however, lost 86-72 to the Hilltoppers.

