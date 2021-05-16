Concord baseball headed to MEC Championship round

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After needing a walk-off win in the regular season finale to qualify for the tournament, Concord baseball will have two chances Sunday to win one game and the Mountain East Conference title.

The Mountain Lions overcame a 4-1 deficit to edge Alderson Broaddus 8-6 Saturday night, in what was an elimination game for the Battlers.

Concord opened the scoring in the top of the second on a Chance Davis single, but Alderson Broaddus responded with two runs in their halves of the second and fourth innings. However, Evan Antonellis tied the game in the fifth with a three-run triple, with Concord taking the lead for good in the sixth.

The Battlers would put runners on second and third down 8-6 with one out in the ninth, but Anthony Stehlin pitched out of the jam to record the save.

In addition to Antonellis’s triple, Davis and Zack Saryeldin each recorded two RBI, while Eddie Blake had the win with six strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Concord will play West Virginia at 1 PM Sunday in the championship round. If the Yellow Jackets win that game, the two will play again in a winner-take-all matchup.

