Concord announces spectator policy for outdoor sports

WOAY – With outdoor sports just beginning or about to begin their 2021 spring seasons, Concord University announced guidelines for fan attendance at various on-campus facilities.

One of the major takeaways is that for each student-athlete or coach, up to two guests will be permitted to attend home sporting events, and faculty/staff and students would be able to attend. No visiting fans would be able to attend.

All spectators are being asked to follow COVID-19 protocols including mask-wearing and social distancing. They are also recommended to leave the athletic facility immediately after the game/match. In addition, no concessions will be sold at any venue.

Concord football opens their season March 11 against the University of Charleston at Callaghan Stadium. Spectators will only be able to sit on the home sideline bleachers.