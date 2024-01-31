College FAFSA data pushed backed to March could result in delayed financial aid

Oak Hill, WV (CNN) – Colleges are getting financial aid data from students late this year due to the Department of Education revamping the free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) last year.

The department updated the application earlier this month to include inflation data.

The adjustment freed up an additional $1.8 billion in financial aid but also delayed processing.

The Department of Education told colleges not to expect data until the first half of March, usually when students hear a decision on their aid.

Most schools will still require students to commit to them by May 1.

Related