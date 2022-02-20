College Basketball Scores – February 19

WOAY – It was a disappointing Saturday for the two Division I men’s basketball teams in West Virginia, with both the Mountaineers and Marshall losing at home.

WVU pulled to within one point of the Kansas lead in the second half (44-43), but the Jayhawks would go on to win 71-58. Sean McNeil had 18 points to lead the Mountaineers, while Taz Sherman had 16. Marshall, meanwhile, lost 99-84 to Charlotte, with Andrew Taylor scoring 21 for the Thundering Herd.

The college basketball scoreboard from Saturday is below.

MEN

Kansas 71, West Virginia 58

Charlotte 99, Marshall 84

Concord 88, Davis & Elkins 78

Bluefield State 119, Emory & Henry 109

WVU Tech 98, Ohio Christian 73

Columbia International 78, Bluefield University 75

WOMEN

Charlotte 65, Marshall 47

Concord 66, Davis & Elkins 55

WVU Tech 110, Ohio Christian 62

Columbia International 79, Bluefield University 58

