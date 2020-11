ST. MARYS, WV (video courtesy of WTAP) – Check out highlights from Sunday’s Class A quarterfinal between Midland Trail and St. Marys!

Despite rainy conditions, both offenses shined in a wild, back and forth shootout that saw over 900 yards of total offense.

Patriots quarterback Christopher Vines rushed for 195 yards, but St. Marys made just a few more big plays when it mattered to secure a 52-49 victory.

Midland Trail finishes their season with a 4-2 record.