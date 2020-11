CHARMCO (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class A first round game between Madonna and Greenbrier West.

In the first quarter, the Cavaliers scored four touchdowns and created two turnovers to seize a commanding lead. They would not let up from there, winning 58-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Next up, Greenbrier West will host the 7th-seed Ritchie County, who beat Wirt County 16-7 in the first round.