Class 4A Quarterfinal Highlights: Woodrow Wilson vs. Morgantown

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – With both teams keeping Dwayne Richardson’s family in their thoughts, Woodrow Wilson and Morgantown met Thursday in a Class AAAA quarterfinal in Charleston.

Morgantown would set the tone for much of the night, but there were multiple instances where the Flying Eagles would respond. Beckley rallied an early six-point deficit to tie the game in the second quarter, then pulled to within four at one point in the second half. However, Morgantown would go on to win 69-56; they will play Huntington Friday in the semifinals.

After the game, head coach Ron Kidd praised the Flying Eagles for their attitudes during a difficult week. The Woodrow Wilson players had decided earlier in the week they wanted to play in the state tournament in honor of Richardson.

Ben Gilliam led Woodrow Wilson with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Elijah Redfern tallied 16 points. Luke Bechtel, whose mother is a Woodrow Wilson graduate, paced Morgantown with 18 points.

