City’s Annual Christmas Parade will be a Reverse Parade at WWHS

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley will host the annual Christmas Parade as a REVERSE Parade on Saturday, December 5, 2020, beginning at 11 am.

Due to Covid-19 concerns and the inability to ensure social distancing during a traditional downtown parade, this year’s parade will be a REVERSE parade. Entries will line-up at Woodrow Wilson High School’s campus and stay in place. Then, spectators can drive around the school to view the entries from their vehicle between 11:00 am and 12:30 pm. Entry line-up around the school will begin at 9:30 am; floats, vehicles, displays and other entries need to be in place by 10:45 am.

The parade theme will be “A Christmas Winter Wonderland.” Floats should have signs identifying the entry’s group name. Categories for the competition include: Religious/Church, Commercial/Business, Schools, Non-profit Business or Organization, and Service/Civic Club. Trophies will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place for the best overall entry and in each of the categories, along with judges’ choice animal unit, classic car and jeep, plus trophies to bands and dance teams. A $100 prize may be awarded for the best overall entry, and $50 for second place. Trophies will be delivered to entries at the parade line-up location by 12:30 pm.

Candy or items will not be distributed from individual entries, however, if a group wishes to donate labeled candy or items, they can provide 250 items to the committee in advance (deliver to City Hall by December 1), and goody bags will be assembled. The first 250 cars attending at the parade will receive a goody bag. Santa will be near the end of the parade waving to children.

To register for the reverse parade, complete the registration form on the City’s website www.beckley.org or contact Beckley Events at 304-256-1776.