City of Oak Hill develops proposal for new ATV trail

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In an effort to attract more tourists, Oak Hill City Council Members are considering a proposal for a new ATV trailhead.

During Monday night’s meeting there was a motion for Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hanabass to develop a proposal around an ordinance, which would allow ATVs to ride in the city on certain streets and during certain hours. According to Councilmember Dave Perry, council members believes a new ATV trail will bring revue into the city.

“We’re talking about vehicles that ranges from anywhere 20, 30, 40 thousand dollars which are permitted to be rode ready and approved. And we’re talking about persons who have money to spend for tourism,” said Perry.

Councilmembers will look at the draft proposal in the next meeting.