City of Hinton plans to turn street into sledding ramp for kids

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The City of Hinton is giving kids a chance to have some fun this winter.

When the city eventually gets a heavy snow, the local government plans to block off the bottom portion of 5th Avenue and turn it into a sledding ramp.

City Manager Cris Meadows says the portion of that road gets very little traffic and it was a good opportunity to give kids an extra activity for this winter.

“I think it’s something that they used to do back in the 70’s and early 80’s. They used to close off a street for the town kids because there weren’t any good hill sides,” Meadows said.

Helmets are required and a few local businesses are offering to lend some out if needed.

“The kids in 2020 have really missed out on a lot. And we just thought this would be something extra to offer them to make their lives a little more fun.”

When it eventually snows, the sledding ramp will be open from 9 A.M. to 10 P.M. and a city employee will be present to ensure kids stay safe.