Christina Hale to join Concord softball

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – PikeView senior Christina Hale will stay in Mercer County next fall, signing a letter of intent to join Concord University softball next season.

Hale, who plans to major in athletic training, says staying close to home played a role in choosing the Lady Lions, as did getting to know first-year head coach Alyssa Morris. She felt that the environment at Concord fit her the best.

Also on Thursday, Princeton’s Haylie McPherson signed to play volleyball at WVU Tech next year. McPherson reached 1,000 career assists in the 2021 season and was named Special Honorable Mention in the Class AAA All-State honors.

