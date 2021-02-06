Chris Vicars reflects on time as Summers County head coach

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Earlier this week, Chris Vicars announced his resignation as Summers County head football coach after four seasons with the Bobcats.

He took over the Bobcats program in 2017, though he wasn’t originally intending on coaching that year. He’d resigned from Independence following the 2016 season to become assistant principal at Summers Middle School; however, when Nathan Tanner went to Martinsville High School in Virginia, that opened a door for Vicars to take over at Summers County.

The Bobcats reached the Class A state semifinals in 2017, and returned to the playoffs in 2018.

Vicars says he is proud of his time with the Bobcats, but wants to focus on family obligations at this time; he will stay as an assistant principal at Summers Middle School. When it comes to a potential return in the future, he hasn’t ruled out that possibility.