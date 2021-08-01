Chase Swain hits walk-off grand slam to snap Miners losing streak

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, the West Virginia Miners beat the Champion City Kings 9-8. Chase Swain hit a walk-off grand slam to secure the victory.

The Miners scored 6 of their 9 runs in the bottom of the 9th inning. The grand slam was Swain’s first home run of the season.

Thanks to Swain’s heroics, the Miners snap an 8-game losing streak.

West Virginia will host the Kings again on Sunday.

Over in the Appalachian League, Princeton beat Pulaski for the second straight time. The Whistlepigs now sit just 1.5 games behind the River Turtles in the East Division standings.

