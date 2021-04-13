Charles Huff sees Grant Wells as more than a “game manager”

WOAY – Just five days remain until Charles Huff’s first spring game as Marshall head coach.

The former Alabama assistant wants a lively atmosphere inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, as fans will be allowed inside.

In terms of on-the-field, Huff has now had a few weeks to evaluate last year’s starting quarterback Grant Wells. The rising redshirt sophomore got off to a hot start to 2020, but failed to top 200 yards in the team’s final three games, all losses.

When asked if Wells could become more than a “game manager,” Huff rejected that label.

“He looks like a more confident quarterback. I don’t believe in the verbiage or the title ‘game manager,'” said Huff in a press conference on Monday. “That’s my job. I want him to go out and win football games.”

