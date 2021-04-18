Charles Huff oversees first Spring Game as Marshall head coach

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – On Saturday, Marshall fans got a glimpse of what the Charles Huff-era may look like, as he coached his first spring game in Huntington.

In front of over 5,000 fans inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the Green team beat the White team 34-10. The winning quarterback Grant Wells threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Other standouts include receiver Shadeed Ahmed, who totaled 124 receiving yards and a 39-yard touchdown grab.

The second half saw a slew of impressive grabs, with Stone Scarcelle pinning a deep ball on his shoulder while falling to the ground.

For full highlights and reactions from Huff, check out the video above!

