CFB Preseason Watch List Update: July 23

WOAY – West Virginia’s Mike O’Laughlin and Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell were each named Friday to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award, given annually to the best tight end in FBS college football.

O’Laughlin, a junior from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, played in nine games last year for WVU, totaling 137 receiving yards and one touchdown. He played in all 12 games for the Mountaineers in 2019.

Mitchell, a junior from Big Stone Gap, Virginia, has played 36 total games for the Hokies since joining the program in 2018. Last season, he led Virginia Tech with four touchdown catches, and recorded 436 yards total offense.

Also on Friday, Marshall’s Alex Salguero was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, for the nation’s top offensive center. Salguero started all 10 games for the Herd in 2020, taking over for four-year starter Levi Brown. Originally from Bradenton, Florida, Salguero was the only player from Conference USA on the watch list.

More watch lists for individual college football awards will continue through next week.

Watch list tally through July 23

West Virginia: Leddie Brown (Maxwell, Doak Walker); Jarret Doege (Maxwell); Mike O’Laughlin (Mackey); Dante Stills (Bednarik)

Marshall: Alex Salguero (Rimington); Grant Wells (Maxwell, O’Brien)

Virginia Tech: James Mitchell (Mackey)

