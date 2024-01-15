Celebrations taking place nationwide and select services unavailable in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Oak Hill, WV (CNN) – Americans nationwide are remembering civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Events are taking place nationwide to mark the event, including a wreath laying at the MLK memorial in Washington, DC.

In King’s home state of Georgia, a commemorative service will occur at the historic Ebenezer baptist church in Atlanta.

The holiday always falls on the third Monday of January, although this year, it coincides with the King’s actual birthday.

Since it’s a federal holiday, most nonessential government services will be unavailable, and the postal service won’t deliver mail.

However, major retailers and grocers will be open, and nature lovers can enjoy free admission to any U.S. national park.

