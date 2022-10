Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce $44,337,509 through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) State Opioid Response (SOR) program.

The funding will provide resources that increase access to treatment and medication. Additionally, the grant will support the continuation of prevention and recovery services for individuals experiencing substance use disorder in West Virginia.

Related