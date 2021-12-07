Brown, Fleck ready for bowl game meeting

WOAY – Hear from West Virginia and Minnesota head coaches Neal Brown & P.J. Fleck, ahead of the Mountaineers & Golden Gophers meeting in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl December 28.

Both teams will enter the game with confidence, having won their final two games of the regular season. WVU needed both their wins over Texas and Kansas to become bowl-eligible, while the Gophers beat their rival Wisconsin for just the second time in the last 18 meetings.

This will be the first all-time meeting between West Virginia & Minnesota, though both have played in this bowl game previously when it was under different names. WVU won the (January) 2016 Motel 6 Cactus Bowl and lost the 1998 Insight.com Bowl, while Minnesota lost the Insight Bowl in 2006, 2008 & 2009.

Related