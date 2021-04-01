Brown discusses benefits of spring practice

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WVU Athletics & WDTV) – Hear from WVU football head coach Neal Brown as the Mountaineers continue their 2021 spring practice.

With Brown entering his third season at WVU, he’s noticed the importance of the 2021 team shifting to a player-led status, as opposed to coach-led. In his opinion, coach-led teams have the potential to be good, but player-led squads are often the ones that end up competing for conference and national championships.

West Virginia is scheduled to hold their Gold-Blue Spring Game in Morgantown on April 24th. The 2021 season opener is scheduled for September 4 at Maryland.

