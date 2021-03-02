Brittney Justice named RSC Player of the Year

WOAY – Southern West Virginia native and WVU Tech native Brittney Justice has been named Women’s Basketball Player of the 2020-21 season by the River States Conference.

The former Summers County star leads the Lady Golden Bears in points per game (15.6) and rebounds per game (8.4) as they’ve reached the RSC Tournament championship game for a second time in three seasons. Brittney became the all-time leading scorer in WVU Tech women’s basketball history earlier this season. Her twin sister Whittney was also named to the RSC First Team, averaging 12.6 points per game; the two were WOAY’s Girls Basketball Players of the Year in 2017.

Tamon Scruggs was named to the men’s All-RSC First Team after averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Bear men, as they also reached the RSC Tournament championship. Senior Andreas Jonsson and sophomore Darrin Martin represented WVU Tech on the Second Team.

All conference teams also chose one student-athlete as their NAIA Champion of Character; WVU Tech named Makayla Jones & Andreas Jonsson to these honors.

Both WVU Tech teams will host Rio Grande in their respective tournament championship games Tuesday in Beckley.