Brit Beat is bringing the music of The Beatles to Raleigh County on Sunday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- More than just Woodrow Wilson High School students get to perform in their theater. The Beckley Concert Association will be bringing Brit Beat, which is a Beatles tribute band, to Woodrow Wilson High School theater on Sunday.

Brit Beat brings the music of the Beatles of every era to the stage in a nine-act show from the British invasion to their breakup. This show invites the audience to join in the fun.

“They walk into the audience, they sing along, they invite people onto the stage. So, it really will be like being at a Beatles show. You’ll feel like you’re there with the fab four,” explained Allison Shriver, President of the Beckley Concert Association.

In the show, they will also have an act when the Beatles first played on American soil 60 years ago. Michael Carver tells his experience watching the Beatles play on the Ed Sullivan Show.

“So Ed Sullivan walked on, I remember him immediately introducing the Beatles. And immediately all the girls started screaming very loud, just incredible screaming and never stopped throughout the entire first set of three songs. I believe they did three sets that night.,” said Michael Carver, Board Member of the Beckley Concert Association. “And when I started singing the chorus all the girls are screaming and you had on a stage a very simple setup of four guys and guitars and the drums, and nothing elaborate like it was today with speakers and everything. It was just a very simple setup. I had a sense back then that this was something different happening, cause this was not the kind of music we were used to seeing.”

