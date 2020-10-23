Bridge Walk celebrates New River Gorge Bridge’s 43rd birthday

By
Kassie Simmons
-

LANSING, WV (WOAY) – Bridge Walk celebrates the New River Gorge bridge’s 43 years since its dedication with a Bridge Walk special.

The bridge attracts tourists from across the country to see the majestic arch. At a good discount to celebrate the birthday, tourists see the bridge from a new perspective and learn it’s history.

“When the bridge came through, it took three years and four months to piece together,” said tour guide Doug Coleman. “On October 22, 1977 when the ribbon cutters and dignitaries went home, life changed dramatically for those who lived around here.”

Bridge Walk is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas. Typically, they give up about four tours a day, but today, they had seven groups book tours.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR