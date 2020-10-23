Bridge Walk celebrates New River Gorge Bridge’s 43rd birthday

LANSING, WV (WOAY) – Bridge Walk celebrates the New River Gorge bridge’s 43 years since its dedication with a Bridge Walk special.

The bridge attracts tourists from across the country to see the majestic arch. At a good discount to celebrate the birthday, tourists see the bridge from a new perspective and learn it’s history.

“When the bridge came through, it took three years and four months to piece together,” said tour guide Doug Coleman. “On October 22, 1977 when the ribbon cutters and dignitaries went home, life changed dramatically for those who lived around here.”

Bridge Walk is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas. Typically, they give up about four tours a day, but today, they had seven groups book tours.