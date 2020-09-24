Bridge Day 2020 to happen virtually

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Over the summer, the Bridge Day Commission announced this year’s event would not happen.

Today, that proves to not be entirely true as organizers gear up to hold the event online. While thrill seekers can’t spend the day getting an adrenaline rush, organizers hope they’ll join the virtual event on Facebook to share memories of past Bridge Day events and win prizes.

“We’ll have a prize given away every hour,” said commission chair Becky Sullivan. “There are a lot of cool things that we’ve gotten [like] rafting trips, shirts, zip lining, ATV trips, jewelry, Bridge Day swag [and] local restaurant giveaways”

The virtual event will happen October 17 on Facebook. The event is free to join.