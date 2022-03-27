BREAKING: Fayette County juvenile identified for posting social media threats

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County juvenile has been identified for posting threats on social media concerning Oak Hill High and Oak Hill Middle Schools.
According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the person was identified by the Detectives of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, with major assistance from the Oak Hill and Mount Hope Police Departments.
This matter will now be submitted to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti to determine appropriate criminal charges.
If anyone has information about pending violence or threats to occur at school or knows of a potentially dangerous situation like this, they are encouraged to tell staff at the school or call local law enforcement.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590, or through Facebook. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP.
Sponsored Content