CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The brackets are officially set for TBT 2022. Best Virginia is the #1 seed in the West Virginia regional. They will face Virginia Dream. Herd That is the #4 seed and will go head-to-head with the Founding Fathers.

That means if both Best Virginia and Herd That move onto the second round, they will face each other.

Tournament play begins July 24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

