Both Warrior teams preparing for 2021 season

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – As the 2021 basketball season starts in just over a week, both Wyoming East teams are taking advantage of preseason practices before their first games of the season.

The Lady Warriors are currently scheduled to face Liberty in their opener on March 4, while the Warrior boys will play Chapmanville on March 9.

Wyoming East girls basketball is going for a return to the state tournament after coming up short in regionals last spring; the Lady Warriors were Class AA state champions in 2016, and runners-up in both 2018 & 2019. The Warrior boys are optimistic they can improve their record from the last two years.