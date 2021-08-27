Bob Huggins signs contract extension at WVU

WOAY – WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins has signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season. A statement from the school’s athletic department says Huggins will have an option to continue coaching past 2024 or take an Emeritus role within the department.

Huggins, who will enter his 15th season as head coach, will be paid an annual salary of $4,150,000 in each of his remaining seasons as a head coach — $250,000 in base pay and the remainder in supplemental pay, according to the statement. His salary for the Emeritus role will vary depending on when he stops coaching.

“As I said with our last announcement in 2017, I want Bob Huggins leading our basketball program for many years to come,” athletic director Shane Lyons said. “He just became the sixth Division I coach all-time to win 900 games, and he’s on the doorstep of being in the Naismith Hall of Fame. We are pleased to have this agreement in place and for coach Huggins continuing to lead his alma mater on the basketball court.”

“I certainly appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given to represent this great University and state that I love so much,” Huggins said. “As I’ve said before, I am blessed to coach at my alma mater – the place that all West Virginians love. I’m truly blessed.”

Huggins has won 900 career games as a college basketball head coach, 310 of them with West Virginia. Under him, the Mountaineers have qualified for a postseason tournament 12 times.

