Bluefield’s Jackson Feltner named Appalachian League Player of the Week

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On the baseball diamond, one Bluefield Ridge Runner has received Appalachian League honors. Jackson Feltner has been named Player of the Week.

The infielder hit .458 with two home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI in six games. Those RBIs were tied for most in the league last week. Feltner also scored eight runs and finished the week with a .519 OBP, .792 SLG, and a 1.311 OPS. Overall, this summer, he ranks second in both hits and RBI.

In Feltner’s first season at Morehead State, he hit .393 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI in 54 games for the Eagles.

