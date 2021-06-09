Bluefield’s Grant Street Bridge to be demolished soon

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Grant Street Bridge has long been in need of repairs, and in order to begin the process, the city says it needs to first be demolished.

The Division of Highways awarded an $8 million contract for the project. And Bluefield’s Engineering Services Director Kerry Stauffer says work is expected to begin this July.

“They will be working for about two weeks on the demolition itself and we should start to see other construction progress on the bridge soon after that,” Stauffer said.

The new bridge, when complete, is expected to be 330 feet long, and should be finished by the spring of next year.

