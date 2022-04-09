Bluefield University football finishes 2022 spring practices

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – This weekend last year marked the end of an unprecedented nine-game spring football season for then-Bluefield College.

On Saturday, Bluefield University marked the end of spring practices with a scrimmage at Mitchell Stadium. For head coach Dewey Lusk, he was looking forward to seeing younger players experience a traditional spring season for the first time.

Lusk also noted the attitude with which the players conducted themselves, as a result of how the 2021 fall season ended. The Rams started that year 1-5, but won five straight to finish with a winning record. Several of the key contributors, including wide receiver Jaquan Ebron and quarterback Nathan Herstich, are expected back for 2022.

Bluefield University’s 2022 season begins August 27 at Thomas More. Their home opener is scheduled for September 10 against Emory & Henry.

Related