Bluefield State women’s soccer makes a splash in program debut

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – While it won’t count towards their official regular season record, Bluefield State viewed Saturday’s exhibition against Bluefield University as the program’s debut game.

And the Big Blue certainly made a statement, defeating their cross-town rivals 4-0. Shannon Hesson scored the school’s first goal ever on an outside-the-box stunner in the 25th minute. Navaeh Zabel, Taylor Papa and Paige O’Toole all scored goals in the second half.

In other women’s college soccer action, WVU Tech hosted Shawnee State in their regular season opener. The Golden Bears fell 2-1, but Princeton alum Brittany Dye scored an impressive goal in the second half to keep the home team from going scoreless.

Check out highlights from both games above!

