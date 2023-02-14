Bluefield State University to host free COVID 19 testing, vaccination, and booster clinic on February 14th

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing Team will host a free Covid-19 testing and vaccine clinic at Bluefield State University on February 14th

The clinic will be set up in Bluefield State’s Student Union and offer free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations, and booster shots.

All testing and vaccinations will be on a first-come, first-served basis from 09:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children under 18. No insurance is required to receive services.

For more information, visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team’s website.

