Bluefield State splits games with Salem, finishes season at 3-5

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – After defeating Salem University 95-82 on Saturday, Bluefield State fell short to the Tigers on Sunday losing 63-48.

The Big Blue trailed 28-26 after a back-and-forth first half. However, the team went cold from the field after the break, and Salem outscored them 35-22 in the second half.

Bluefield State finishes the season with a 3-5 record, with a multitude of games cancelled.

On the season, junior guard Marquez Cooper led the team in scoring with 18.0 points per game. He topped double figures in all eight games played this season.