Bluefield State eager to pick up first home win on October 2

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – After two straight roads wins, including a 20-12 triumph over Thomas C. Smith this past Saturday, Bluefield State has a bye week.

After the earned week of rest, the Big Blues will turn their attention to UNC Greensboro, who they host on October 2. Bluefield State has already crossed off a few milestones this year, including playing in and winning their first games in four decades. Now picking up a win at home is the next goal on the list.

“Let’s get one here in the mad house at Mitchell for the home crowd, so they can see their team win right there in front of them.” said head coach Tony Coaxum.

Related