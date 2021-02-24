Bluefield State baseball edges Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Tuesday brought ideal baseball weather to Bowen Field, and Bluefield State baseball came from behind to win 6-4 against Bluefield College that afternoon. It’s the Big Blues’ first win over the Rams in 14 years.

Bluefield College jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two innings, thanks in part to a Clay Wisner home run and a double from Nate Cobb. However, Taylor Tibbs tied the game at 4-4 with a fourth-inning home run.

The Big Blues added the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and an insurance run in the ninth, while BSC pitcher Austin Stambaugh did not allow any hits or walks in seven innings of pitching relief.

It was the first win of the season for Bluefield State, and the first for Drew Bailey as a head coach.