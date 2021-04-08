Bluefield State announces 2021 football schedule

WOAY – Bluefield State College announced its football schedule for the 2021 fall season, as the school prepares to field a team for the first time in 40 years.

The Big Blue will play their first game at Mitchell Stadium on September 4 against Lawrence Tech. Their eight-game schedule includes four home games and four road contests, and they will play FCS UNC Greensboro in Bluefield on October 2. The full schedule is below.

September 4: vs. Lawrence Tech

September 11: at Elizabeth City State

September 18: at Johnson C. Smith

October 2: vs. UNC Greensboro

October 9: vs. Fort Lauderdale (Homecoming)

October 16: at Erskine

October 30: at Barton College

November 13: vs. St. Anselm

