Bluefield reaches first state championship game since 2014

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Leading for more than 30 of the game’s 32 minutes, Bluefield withstood several second-half rally attempts to edge St. Marys 60-57 Friday morning in a Class AA semifinals. The Beavers advance to a boys state basketball championship game for the first time since 2014.

Bluefield started the game on the front foot, but the Blue Devils would make plays to stay in the contest, particularly after halftime. Despite trailing by double digits in the first half, St. Marys pulled to within two points in the third quarter; at the same time, Bluefield made plays themselves to ensure their lead.

R.J. Hairston led Bluefield with 21 points, while Chance Johnson posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Grant Barnhart led all scorers with 23 points for St. Marys.

Bluefield will play Poca for the Class AA championship around 12:30 PM Saturday. The Dots edged the Beavers in last year’s quarterfinals, but Bluefield beat Poca in the 2019 quarterfinals.

