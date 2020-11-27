Bluefield players give opinions on Fairmont Senior rivalry

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – With the Bluefield Beavers and Fairmont Senior Polar Bears meeting in the Class AA football playoffs for a fourth straight year, it brings up an interesting question: is this a rivalry?

Bluefield has won two of the three previous meetings (2017 championship and 2019 semifinals), but the average score of the matchups has yielded just a three-point margin between the teams.

Seniors Dakota Stroupe and Brandon Wiley expect this Saturday’s semifinal game will be another notable encounter. Kickoff is 4 PM Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.