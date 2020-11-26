Bluefield football preparing for another meeting with Fairmont Senior

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, along with seniors Brandon Wiley and Jacob Martin ahead of the Beavers’ Class AA semifinal with Fairmont Senior on Saturday.

This will be the fourth straight year the two schools have met in the football postseason; Bluefield won in both the 2017 state championship game and the 2019 semifinals. Fairmont Senior won the 2018 state title meeting in Wheeling.

The Beavers and Polar Bears are two of just four teams statewide (along with Oak Glen and Pendleton County) to reach the semifinals by virtue of winning both their first-round and quarterfinal games, instead of advancing to one round through a forfeit win. Both coaches and players say the opportunity to play is a positive, given the unprecedented season.

Kickoff is set for 4 PM Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.